COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team completed a three-game sweep of No. 3 Florida with a 7-5 win on Saturday afternoon at Founders Park. Carolina improved its record to 34-6 overall and 13-4 in the SEC.

Braylen Wimmer opened the scoring with a two-run home run in the first off Florida’s Jac Caglianone. The two teams traded runs in the second as Wimmer drove in his third run of the game. Ethan Petry brought in a pair of runs in the fourth with a double to right, setting the Carolina freshman RBI record. Jonathan French’s RBI single in the fifth made it 6-2 Gamecocks.

Florida scored a pair in the eighth but Carolina came back with a run in the bottom of the frame. The Gators plated a run in the ninth but Chris Veach picked up his second save of the weekend and fourth of the year with a strikeout to end it.

Dylan Brewer was 4-for-5 with three runs scored while Wimmer had a pair of hits.

Matthew Becker picked up his fourth win of the season, allowing only two hits with two runs and six strikeouts in five innings. James Hicks pitched three innings of relief and Veach closed it out with a hit and a strikeout in the ninth.

Post game notes

• Carolina has now won six straight games against Florida in Founders Park.

• Petry now has 64 RBI on the year. He passed Justin Smoak (63) for most RBI as a freshman as a Gamecock.

• Carolina used nine walks on the day and 24 in the series for a .439 on-base percentage.

• Carolina now has a 3.23 ERA after 40 games, which leads the SEC.

• Carolina is through an eight-game SEC stretch against top-five teams where it went 5-3 against LSU, Vanderbilt and Florida.

Up next

Carolina will take the midweek off for final exams and return to the field on Friday night (April 28) when it hosts Auburn at Founders Park. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.

FRIDAY'S GAME

Gamecocks clinch

COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team scored five runs in the first two innings and used solid pitching to defeat No. 3 Florida, 5-2, and clinch the series against the Gators Friday night (April 21) at Founders Park.

Cole Messina belted a two-run home run in the first and Ethan Petry had a three-run home run in the second to account for all of Carolina’s scoring.

Jack Mahoney picked up the win, allowing five hits and two runs with three strikeouts and three walks in five innings of work. Eli Jones was big out of the bullpen, striking out four in three-plus scoreless innings. Chris Veach picked up his third save of the season, striking out a pair of batters in the ninth.

Carson Hornung had two of Carolina’s six hits on the night, while Braylen Wimmer scored a pair of runs.

Postgame notes

Petry now has 20 home runs on the season. He is second behind Florida’s Jac Caglianone, who homered in the first tonight and has 23 on the year.

Carolina now has 91 home runs on the year.

All five Carolina runs were scored with two out.

The Gamecocks snapped Florida’s 13-series winning streak dating back to 2022.