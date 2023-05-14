South Carolina did just enough offensively Saturday to even the series against Arkansas Saturday night.

Heading into Sunday, the Gamecocks were going to need to muster some offense to take a top-five series on the road. They couldn’t with the bats going cold in a 5-1 loss to Arkansas.

South Carolina’s now dropped three consecutive series, mustering just one run on five hits with no answer for starter Hunter Hollan.

Hollan gave up an early run but sat down 19 straight batters before a two-out single in the ninth.

South Carolina struck out 10 times and walked just once in a lackluster offensive performance leading to a Hollan complete game.

Like the first two games of the series, things were nip and tuck through the first few innings. The Gamecocks (37-14, 15-11 SEC) jumped out to a quick lead thanks to a solo homer from Will Tippett, the first bomb hit by either side all weekend.

Arkansas tied things up with an RBI double the next half inning before taking a lead in the fifth. Starter Matthew Becker, who had been great through the first four innings, allowed three straight hits to start the inning.

The Razorbacks broke a scoreless tie with a two-strike single to plate two runs.

South Carolina then just couldn’t do enough offensively after Tippett’s big hit. The Gamecocks had their fair share of opportunities to chase Hollan but came up empty.

South Carolina put runners on the corners with no one out in the second but couldn’t scratch across a run, a pop-up and double play ending the threat.

The Gamecocks put two more on after the Tippett homer with a walk and a one-out single but strikeouts looking from Ethan Petry and Cole Messina put a damper on what could have been a big inning.

They’d hit 2-for-8 with runners on and a paltry 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

Becker would finish giving up four runs over 5.2 innings, scattering six hits and striking out seven with no walks.

He’d leave with a runner on second and two away in the sixth with that run coming around after James Hicks gave up a single. Hicks would allow one more run, a solo shot, and strike out two in 2.1 innings.

Gamecocks even series Saturday

South Carolina had been waiting for a truly dominant Jack Mahoney all season. The Gamecocks got it Saturday night.

Mahoney was electric from start to finish in a start against Arkansas, throwing up seven shutout innings and pitched out of jam after jam late in a series-evening 3-1 win.

South Carolina (37-13, 15-10 SEC) snaps a five-game losing streak and now has a chance to take a road series against a top-five opponent Sunday afternoon.

With the bullpen strapped, it was the start South Carolina needed from Mahoney. He looked like the right-handed pitcher he was billed to be entering the season and showed flashes of this year.

Mahoney was dominant, scattering five hits and walking just two in a masterful outing. His biggest tension moment came in his final inning where Arkansas opened the frame with a pair of singles.

After getting hit by three comebackers throughout the game, Mahoney snagged the fourth to start a 1-4-3 double play and picked up strikeout No. 6 to end the inning.

It’s just the fifth quality start from a South Carolina pitcher in SEC play this season and just the second since the third weekend of league play.

It’s a season-high in innings for Mahoney, who hadn’t pitched more than six innings in SEC play this season.

And the Gamecocks also gave him some run support in the process thanks to a three-run fourth inning in a very anti-Gamecocks way to put a big number.

South Carolina has struggled to hit for power over this losing streak, which means the offense has to manufacture. It did in that inning, with the Gamecocks using a hit by pitch and four singles to plate three runs.

Gavin Casas, Braylen Wimmer and Evan Stone each came through with RBI knocks, Wimmer’s second in as many games since returning.

The offense didn’t do much outside of that one big inning but South Carolina’s pitching did everything it needed to get the win.

Chris Veach allowed a run in the eighth but pitched through his two innings while picking up his fifth save of the season.