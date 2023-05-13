South Carolina had been waiting for a truly dominant Jack Mahoney all season. The Gamecocks got it Saturday night.

Mahoney was electric from start to finish in a start against Arkansas, throwing up seven shutout innings and pitched out of jam after jam late in a series-evening 3-1 win.

South Carolina (37-13, 15-10 SEC) snaps a five-game losing streak and now has a chance to take a road series against a top-five opponent Sunday afternoon.

With the bullpen strapped, it was the start South Carolina needed from Mahoney. He looked like the right-handed pitcher he was billed to be entering the season and showed flashes of this year.

Mahoney was dominant, scattering five hits and walking just two in a masterful outing. His biggest tension moment came in his final inning where Arkansas opened the frame with a pair of singles.

After getting hit by three comebackers throughout the game, Mahoney snagged the fourth to start a 1-4-3 double play and picked up strikeout No. 6 to end the inning.

It’s just the fifth quality start from a South Carolina pitcher in SEC play this season and just the second since the third weekend of league play.

It’s a season-high in innings for Mahoney, who hadn’t pitched more than six innings in SEC play this season.

And the Gamecocks also gave him some run support in the process thanks to a three-run fourth inning in a very anti-Gamecocks way to put a big number.

South Carolina has struggled to hit for power over this losing streak, which means the offense has to manufacture. It did in that inning, with the Gamecocks using a hit by pitch and four singles to plate three runs.

Gavin Casas, Braylen Wimmer and Evan Stone each came through with RBI knocks, Wimmer’s second in as many games since returning.

The offense didn’t do much outside of that one big inning but South Carolina’s pitching did everything it needed to get the win.

Chris Veach allowed a run in the eighth but pitched through his two innings while picking up his fifth save of the season.

Up next: Sunday’s game will start at 3 p.m. ET with Matthew Becker on the mound for South Carolina.