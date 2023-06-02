South Carolina right fielder Ethan Petry stood and watched it some as the ball carried out of the yard.

He began his trot to first and the near-capacity crowd swelled as the home run got out in a hurry, landing 434 feet from where Petry made contact with it.

The cheers didn’t stop as he rounded the bases, a moment nearly seven years in the making. And it’s one the Gamecocks took full advantage of in postseason baseball’s return to South Carolina.

Petry’s home run–which was officially rocketed at 113 miles per hour off the bat–was one of many run-plating hits South Carolina picked up in a 19-1 drubbing over Central Connecticut State to set up a winners bracket date with NC State Saturday night.

The win also clinched South Carolina’s first 40-win season since 2016.

The Gamecocks kickstarted their first regional as a top 16 seed since 2016 in grand fashion, putting up 16 runs and walking 14 times.

Six of those hits went for extra bases with South Carolina (40-19) looking like the offense it was through the first 40 games of the season. The Gamecocks put pressure on opposing pitching, chasing starter Jake Neuman after just 3.1 innings and forcing Central Connecticut State to cycle through a host of bullpen arms.

After scraping across one run over the first two innings, the Gamecocks got four in the third thanks to a three-run homer from Will McGillis in just his second game back from a broken arm.

He would finish 2-for-3 on the night, walking twice and driving in three runs.

South Carolina busted the game open with an 11-run fourth inning where the offense sent 17 runners to the plate.

All nine of the Gamecocks’ starters picked up hits Friday night with eight driving in at least one run. McGillis, Petry, Michael Braswell and Gavin Casas each had three apiece.

The offense was paired with elite pitching, starting with James Hicks who was great in five scoreless innings of work.

Hicks gave up a leadoff hit by pitch to start the game but settled down after that. The righty got a strikeout and a double play to get out of the first. He’d allow just one more base runner the rest of his outing, a single in the second, striking out six.

Will Sanders made his long-awaited return to the mound after that. The junior got up to 94 miles per hour on his fastball and striking out two in an inning.

South Carolina pitchers combined to allow just one run on four hits, striking out 13.

It was a cathartic win for South Carolina, which had sputtered to end the regular season.

The Gamecocks are now two wins away from a Super Regional.

Up next: South Carolina advances to the winners bracket of the regional. The Gamecocks will play North Carolina State Saturday night at 6 p.m. The Gamecocks haven’t announced a starter yet.