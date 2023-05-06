If there was a microcosm of where South Carolina is over the last two weeks, it happened in the fifth inning.

The Gamecocks were locked in a tie game, one out away from a scoreless inning. One more out and they head to the plate trying to take the lead.

James Hicks looked to get out of it, getting a pop-up in foul territory. But neither Cole Messina nor Caleb Denny could get to it.

Two pitches later–after an intentional walk–it was Jase Felker tripling home all three runners to break open the game in a 14-7 loss to Kentucky.

“There are certain plays we generally make all year,” Mark Kingston said. “And right now we’re just not making those plays for whatever reason.”

The Gamecocks (36-10, 14-8 SEC) have now lost consecutive series for the first time this season. It happened this weekend with pitching strugglingly mightly.

“Both sides of the ball have to play well. If people are going in there pressing I kind of see it. I go up to them and tell them, ‘Hey, man go be yourself,”‘ Messina said. “That’s what I told (Ethan) Petry and he had a better day today, I thought. At the end of the day, we’ll be all right.”

It was another laborious outing for Jack Mahoney. The right-hander gave up five earned runs and seven hits over just four innings.

Mahoney’s now allowed at least five earned runs in three of his last four starts. A nearly 50-pitch second inning set him back early Saturday, never really able to get going after that.

Kentucky plated two in the inning after Mahoney loaded the bases with no one away. He’d get a ground ball to third, and Cole Messina stepped on third and went to first trying for a double play. His throw wasn’t in time and a run scored.

The Gamecocks gave the Wildcats another run on an RBI groundout. When all was said and done, Mahoney faced eight battlers and threw 48 pitches.

“The put-away pitch is the key right now,” Kingston said. “He only had two strikeouts in 100 pitches. When he’s going well he has the out pitch where he can put guys away. He just didn’t have that today.”

For each spurt South Carolina had to tie things up or take the lead, Kentucky would answer.

South Carolina took its first lead of the weekend on a bases-loaded double from Messina. Kentucky then responded with three unanswered runs.

One of those three came on a wild pitch where the runner scored all the way from second. The Gamecocks tied things up in the fifth thanks to a two-run shot from Gavin Casas. It’s his second homer in as many games–before Kentucky’s mammoth three-run frame in the bottom half.

Casas also homered for the third time this weekend in the eighth.

Hicks was almost out of yet another jam in the sixth–one strike away–before giving up a three-run homer to put the game on ice. He’d finish giving up seven earned over three innings.

Kentucky went 7-for-15 with two outs with eight two-out RBI. The Wildcats hit 9-for-22 with runners on and 5-for-17 with runners in scoring position.

Conversely, the Gamecocks went 4-for-12 with six two-out RBI. They hit 3-for-17 with runners on and 3-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

“Right now, the hitting is struggling and the pitching is struggling. It’s like you don’t know if they’re both trying to pick up the other one. We’re just not in a good spot in either area right now. We just have to keep fighting,” Kingston said.

“The good thing is, and I told the team, they can’t take away the 36 wins we’ve earned this year to get to this point. But while we’re wounded we’re going to have to find a way to keep fighting to get back to where we want to be.”

A pitching staff for the Gamecocks that came in as one of the best in the SEC from an ERA perspective, allowed 14 runs–all earned–on 16 hits.

South Carolina’s staff couldn’t get out of its own way at times, putting far too many guys on base. Outside of the double-digit hits allowed, Gamecocks pitchers allowed six walks and were credited with a pair of wild pitches.

“We’re clearly a wounded team right now and this isn’t a forgiving league to be where we are right now,” Kingston said. “The key for us is to keep fighting until we get back to being the team we know we are.”

Up next: The series finale starts Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on the SEC Network. The Gamecocks will start Matthew Becker trying to avoid the sweep.