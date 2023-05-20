For a brief moment to close the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, South Carolina looked offensively like it had looked all season.

The Gamecocks scraped and clawed their way to a 6-1 win but couldn’t muster any of that same offensive momentum in game two of a seven-inning doubleheader.

South Carolina mustered just one run on five hits and struck out seven times in a 12-1 loss to drop the series to Tennessee.

The Gamecocks have now lost four straight series and five of their last six to end the season.

After a 34-6 start to the season and a 13-4 start in SEC play, South Carolina finishes the regular season on a 4-11 run and 3-9 in SEC play.

What was once a strong resume for a national seed will need some refining in Hoover to feel good about earning a top 16 seed and hosting a regional.

The Gamecocks will be the No. 6 seed in the SEC Tournament playing the first game of the day Tuesday against Georgia.

After pitching out of trouble early, Matthew Becker and the entire South Carolina team hit a wall in the fourth inning.

The Vols plated four in the inning aided by two Gamecocks errors, a wild pitch and three hits allowed by starter Matthew Becker.

That was Becker’s last inning, finishing his final start of the regular season by allowing four runs (one earned) on four hits, walking three and striking out three.

South Carolina would answer with a solo home run from Cole Messina but couldn’t muster much of anything else early. Like last week’s rubber match, the Gamecocks wasted a few big chances early.

They’d lead off the second inning with back-to-back walks but a double play and a flyout ended the threat.

Even after Messina’s homer, Ethan Petry singled with no outs but Tennessee starter Drew Beam struck out the next three batters, including two looking, to end the inning.

The best chance late came in the sixth when South Carolina put runners at the corners with just one out but Gavin Casas struck out and Talmadge LeCroy grounded into a fielder’s choice.

South Carolina finished the day hitting 1-for-11 with runners on base and 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Tennessee padded its lead off reliever James Hicks, tagging him for two solo home runs to lead off the fifth and sixth innings then tagged two different relievers for six runs in the seventh.

Up next: South Carolina begins the SEC Tournament Tuesday in the single-elimination portion of the bracket as the No. 6 seed. The Gamecocks will play No. 11 seed Georgia at 10:30 a.m. ET.

GAME 1: Gamecocks get past Vols

South Carolina had been waiting for Ethan Petry to break out of his slump for a while now, and he did in a big way Saturday.

In what was almost a must-win game for South Carolina, Petry delivered the go-ahead hit in a 6-1 headlined by a dominant outing from Jack Mahoney.

The win keeps South Carolina’s hosting chances alive.

Petry’s hit was just the fourth of the day at the time for South Carolina, a much-needed one for an offense that struggled to do much of anything the first five innings.

But with the offense sputtering early–the lone hit through five a solo shot from Braylen Wimmer–it was time for Mahoney to go to work.

The Gamecocks’ right-hander picked right up where he left off, cruising through six one-run innings while striking out nine to one walk on 93 pitches.

The lone blemish came in the fifth with Tennessee tying the game on a pair of doubles, but Mahoney got out of that jam with a groundout and a strikeout.

He got great defense behind him, using a play at the plate to end the fourth inning on a rope of a throw from Dylan Brewer to preserve a one-run lead.

Mahoney’s now allowed just one run over his last 13 innings of work, both integral wins for the Gamecocks (38-16, 16-12 SEC).

Then it was time for the offense to go to work. A Braylen Wimmer single chased Chase Dollander, who struck out 13 over 5.1 innings, and the Gamecocks would tag reliever Chase Burns for four runs, all earned, on five hits.

South Carolina pieced together five straight hits starting with a Cole Messina rocket and sparked by Petry’s RBI hit en route to a five-run inning. The biggest hit of the bunch game when Talmdge LeCroy worked a full count and doubled home a pair of runners to break the game open.

He’d later come around to score on a Michael Braswell single.