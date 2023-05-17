The University of South Carolina baseball team lost its final midweek game of 2023, falling to Charlotte, 11-9, Tuesday night (May 16) at Founders Park.

The Gamecocks sent 10 batters to the plate in the first inning, scoring four runs. Cole Messina sent a three-run blast over the left field wall for his 16th home run of the season. Talmadge LeCroy followed with a single to center making it 4-0 after one.

Charlotte responded with runs in four consecutive innings taking a 7-5, lead into the seventh. Carolina tacked on its fifth run in the fourth off a wild pitch scoring Will Tippett.

In the bottom of the seventh after an Ethan Petry double, LeCory connected on a two-run blast to left tying the game at seven. The 49ers responded in the top of the eighth with four runs on three hits.

Carolina fought back scoring two in the bottom of the eighth off a Dylan Brewer two-run shot to right-center, cutting the deficit to 11-9.

Petry and LeCroy had two hits apiece while Messina joined LeCroy with three RBI. Chris Veach suffered the loss for Carolina, allowing four runs over a third of an inning. Cade Austin started on the hill for the Gamecocks, allowing two runs over three innings, striking out five.

In total South Carolina used nine pitchers on the day, striking out 16 Charlotte hitters.

Postgame notes

Carolina now has 107 home runs on the season after the three from Messina, LeCroy and Brewer.

Carolina had four stolen bases on the night, two each from Will Tippett and Dylan Brewer.

Nick Proctor and Sam Simpson combined for five strikeouts in 2.2 scoreless innings.

Up next

Carolina will close out the regular season with a three-game set against Tennessee at Founders Park. The series begins Thursday night (May 18) at 7. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.