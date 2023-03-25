COLUMBIA — Noah Hall spun a pitch into Tre Morris. All the right-handed hitter could do was lunge at it. He whiffed, giving the Gamecocks’ starter another strikeout on the day.

Hall, who just punctuated an eight-pitch inning with a strikeout, let out a yell and lobbed a few words to the Missouri dugout to let him know what he just did. But it wasn’t over.

South Carolina’s Saturday pitcher dominated once again to the tune of seven one-run innings as the Gamecocks powered past Missouri 8-1 to take the series.

South Carolina (22-2, 5-0 SEC) has now won six straight series to open a season for the first time since 2013.

It was an overwhelming day for South Carolina’s ballyhooed pitching staff, which allowed just one run on seven hits and struck out 15 in the process.

Hall started and finished electric, the lone blemish a RBI double in the fourth inning the Gamecocks immediately got back with an Evan Stone homer in the bottom half.

He continues to give the Gamecocks length in game two. He’s now pitched at least six innings in four straight outings this season. He’s gone at least seven in three of his six starts.

His 10 strikeouts tie his career high against an SEC opponent (Georgia, 2022).

It was a dominating outing against a potent Missouri offense. Hall gave up four doubles but hled the Tigers to just 1-for-11 with runners on. Missouri hit just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position en route to his fifth win in six starts.

The Gamecocks’ offense gave him a boost, launching home run after home run to never really give Missouri any hope of a comeback.

Petry got things started in the first. The freshman hammered a pitch to left field for a two-run shot, his 11th of the season.

Stone–who had struggled to start the year–finally got off the snide with a mammoth shot to centerfield. It was his first career home run, a 412-foot bomb. Gavin Casas followed it up with a solo homer in the fifth.

Stone, after entering the day with just four hits on the season, homered twice with the last being a two-run shot to left field.

Casas came around to score again in the seventh, leading the inning off with a double. He slid in under a tag after a Talmadge LeCroy single.

Casas finished the day going 4-for-5 with two RBI and three of his four hits being extra-base knocks.

The Gamecocks have now won back-to-back SEC series for the first time since 2021.