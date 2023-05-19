Through the first 40 games of the season, South Carolina built its offense around gritty, grind-you-down at-bats that ultimately led to walks and extra-base knocks.

Friday, the Gamecocks struggled to do either of those two things as offensive frustration hit a head in a listless 5-0 loss to Tennessee to open the series.

In the opening game of a series that would go a long way towards hosting a regional, the Gamecocks mustered just three hits and were shutout for the first time this season.

The offense sputtered again, allowing starter Andrew Lindsey to carve them up to the tune of 8.1 scoreless innings where he struck out five and retired 17 straight to end his outing.

South Carolina (37-16, 15-12 SEC) mustered just three base runners through the first five innings–two of those balls never leaving the infield–with Lindsey having to throw just 49 pitches in the process.

The Gamecocks got a runner to second base in just one inning.

South Carolina’s best chance early came in the first inning when Cole Messina got to third base after stealing second and moving to third on a throwing error. But Ethan Petry promptly struck out to end the threat.

The Gamecocks didn’t have a base runner after the third inning.

The offense didn’t do anything to help a pitching staff that had one bad inning but settled down after that.

Eli Jones was motoring through the first two innings, pitching around a few hits in the process, before really hitting trouble in the third.

He’d give up a run in the third after a pair of full-count walks before really hitting the skids in the fourth. Tennessee plated four in the inning with nearly all of the Vols’ hits coming with two strikes.

The lone one that didn’t was a two-run homer from Dylan Dreiling, but Jones gave up a full-count walk and three two-strike singles. Five of the seven hits Jones allowed and all three of his walks came in his final two innings.

He was pulled after just four innings and 84 pitches, giving way for the bullpen which had a relatively good night.

Four different relievers combined to give up one run on three hits and struck out six over the final five innings, keeping a Tennessee offense at bay for the most part.

The offense couldn’t offer any sort of support, striking out seven times and not walking at all.

Up next: South Carolina will play a doubleheader with two seven-inning games starting at 2 p.m. Saturday. Senior day festivities will be held before the start of game one.