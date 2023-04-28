Will Sanders’ eyes were locked in on one thing: getting the hitter standing at home plate out. What he didn’t see was the runner at third.

As Sanders worked from the windup with two outs in the first, Auburn’s Chris Stanfield dashed towards home. By the time he saw it coming, it was too late. His pitch skipped into the dirt and Stanfield successfully stole home to open the scoring.

Eventually, Sanders settled in by retiring the side in order the next two innings. He seemed to be back to normal. But again, he got himself back into trouble and it proved to be costly. This would be a common theme throughout the night as Auburn defeated No. 3 South Carolina 8-3 Friday night.

It’s only the Gamecocks’ (34-7, 13-5 SEC) second loss at Founders Park this season.

After finding his groove, Sanders ran into trouble again in the fourth. This time, Cole Foster hit a long two-run homer into right field to break a 1-1 tie. He has been a proponent of giving up the long ball this year but hadn’t served one up in his three previous starts.

The struggles continued into the next inning for Sanders. The Tigers tacked on three more runs, two of which came on two-out singles. Auburn did hit well with two outs throughout the night, going 5-for-14 (.357). It finished with four two-out RBIs.

Sanders did his best to preserve the Gamecocks’ bullpen by making it through six innings. He finished his evening giving up seven runs on eight hits. He struck out four and walked one.

For as many runs as he gave up, he managed to keep his pitch count down and work deep into the game. He’d make it into the seventh before Ike Irish delivered the knockout blow by hitting an RBI double into right.

While Sanders didn’t have his best stuff, South Carolina did have its chances to get back in the game. And the offense got off to a promising start in the first. They put two runners aboard before Ethan Petry tied it up with a sacrifice fly.

After that, it became a challenge to put more runs across. Cole Messina singled through the left side to cut the deficit to four. That would be about as close as the Gamecocks would get to making it a ballgame.

Auburn starter Tommy Vail made things tough on the offense, pitching five strong innings. He only gave up two runs on four hits while striking out seven and walking six.

Once the game was turned over to the bullpen, Tanner Bauman picked up where Vail left off, as he made it through three innings of one-run ball.

The Gamecocks were able to get runners aboard and move them over, finishing 8-for-20. That wasn’t the problem, though. It ended up coming down to how it hit with runners in scoring position. They went 2-for-11 (.182) in the game. They were even worse with runners on in general as it finished 3-for-17 (.176).

Caleb Denny, who came into the game as a pinch-hitter, roped a double off the bottom of the bullpen wall in the eighth to score the Gamecocks’ last run of the night.

Up next: South Carolina will look to even up the series with Jack Mahoney going in game two. With the weather not looking great for Sunday, a doubleheader could be played on Saturday. For now, first pitch is at for 4 p.m. on SEC Network Plus.