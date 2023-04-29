Jack Mahoney was one pitch away from getting out of it. All he needed was another good pitch to send his team up to bat with a chance to strike first.

His next pitch missed for a two-out walk. Then he plunked the next batter he faced on the following pitch. In a flash, he faced real trouble.

Next thing he knew, Auburn put four runs on the board with back-to-back RBI singles. All of those first-inning runs came with two outs.

It’s been the trend of the weekend for the Tigers. Two-out magic. Just like the night before, they found a way to pick up timely hits en route to an 9-5 win over No. 3 South Carolina (34-8, 13-6 SEC) Saturday afternoon.

Heading into the second, Mahoney looked to get back on track and make something of his outing. But before he could do that, Nate LaRue tagged him for a long solo homer.

Three batters later, Mahoney was in a similar spot. Two outs and ahead in the count. He tried to go inside, but Bobby Peirce was all over it, hitting a solo shot of his own into the left field seats.

Mahoney, who had been pitching well this season, didn’t make it through four innings. But the pitching wasn’t all to blame, though.

The Gamecocks had their chances to score and get back in it. However, some miscues on the base paths erased those opportunities.

With two runners aboard, Jonathan French delivered an RBI double to put the first run on the board. Immediately after, Will Tippett grounded to first, leading to a throw to the plate. Caleb Denny was caught in a pickle and tagged out. French, who was close to the third base bag, tried to scramble back to second and was thrown out.

Cole Messina, who narrowly missed a two-run bomb in an earlier at-bat, responded with a two-run double in the sixth. But just like earlier, the Gamecocks struggled to do anything more. Denny roamed too far off of second base and was tagged out trying to make it back on a French fly out.

After Mahoney’s short outing, South Carolina’s bullpen did what it could to limit any more runs. James Hicks wasn’t perfect, allowing two runs on five hits, but battled through 2.2 innings and struck out two. Cade Austin didn’t allow a hit to the first eight batters he faced. The only mistake he made came with two outs in the ninth, as Cooper McMurray hit his second homer of the day, a solo shot.

As the game moved along, the offense tried to do what it could to support the bullpen. Messina lifted a two-run homer in the seventh to make it a three-run game. After that, the Gamecocks went quiet the rest of the way, not picking up a hit in their last seven at-bats.

Up next: South Carolina will try to salvage the final game of the series Sunday afternoon. Matthew Becker will start on the mound. First pitch is at 3 p.m. on ESPN2.