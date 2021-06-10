CAROLINA BASEBALL: 5 things to know about '21 class of recruits

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina's baseball season is over long before the Gamecocks likely would have wanted, and now comes the part of the year where they and the rest of the fans and media look ahead to what things might look like.

As we start, it's important to look at exactly what the Gamecocks' have coming in with the 2021 recruiting class as the offseason begins in retooling the roster.

Ranked in the top 15

When you just glance at the rankings, the Gamecocks are No. 14 in PerfectGame's class rankings, which focuses just on high school players and not any JUCO players yet. Based off just class rankings, the Gamecocks are seventh in the league behind Florida, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, LSU, Tennessee and Mississippi but are tied for seventh nationally in top 100 prospects signed (three).

Also, the Gamecocks' class is ranked eighth in the country with an average player rating of 6.79, fifth in the SEC behind Florida, LSU, Vanderbilt and Arkansas.

While it might not have the same fanfare as the Gamecocks' 2020 group, it's still a solid group that will need to come in and make an impression early with South Carolina potentially losing a lot from this year's team.

Offensive, lefty heavy