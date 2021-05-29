Duke (31-10) will carry an 11-game winning streak into Sunday’s noon championship game versus the winner of Saturday’s second semifinal between No. 2 seed Georgia Tech (29-22) and No.3 seed NC State (29-16).

While the Blue Devils will be making their first appearance in the ACC Baseball Championship finals since the conference began deciding its champion via tournament play in 1973, Duke has won the league title three times via regular-season play -- back-to-back in 1956 and 1957, then again in 1961. Head coach Chris Pollard and his squad will seek to end the drought.

FRIDAY'S LATE GAME

Tar Heels get past Wolfpack

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – Mac Horvath hit a first-inning grand slam and finished with six RBI, powering sixth-seeded North Carolina to a 9-6 win over third-seeded NC State in the final game of the 2021 Baseball Tournament’s pool play session Friday night.

NC State entered the game having already clinched a spot in Saturday’s semifinal against No. 2 seed Georgia Tech (5 p.m., ACC Network). The winner will advance to Sunday’s noon championship game against the winner of Saturday’s first semifinal between No. 8 Virginia and No. 9 Duke.

North Carolina (27-25) ended tournament play with Friday night’s win, but the Tar Heels hope they haven’t ended their season. UNC will anxiously await Monday’s NCAA Tournament selections in hope its overall resume nets a spot in the 64-team field.

