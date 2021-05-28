Virginia steamrolls Notre Dame
CHARLOTTE (theACC.com) – Virginia ace Andrew Abbott generally doesn’t need a ton of run support, but his teammates took no chances on Friday.
The eighth-seeded Cavaliers parlayed four home runs and 14 total hits into a 14-1 win over top-seeded Notre Dame in the Pool A finale of the ACC Baseball Championship at Truist Park. Virginia (29-22) earned the spot opposite ninth-seeded Duke (30-10) in Saturday’s 1 p.m. semifinal game (ACC Network).
Virginia, which plays its home games at spacious Disharoon Park, had hit 30 home runs in 50 games prior to Friday. Notre Dame starter John Michael Bertrand, an All-ACC first-team pitcher, had allowed only four home runs in 74.2 innings.
Neither stat meant a lot on Friday, as the Cavaliers’ bats sprang to life in the second inning.
Two-run homers by Nic Kent and Alex Tappen, followed by a solo shot by Jake Gelof, put Virginia up 5-0 and chased Bertrand from the game before the Fighting Irish recorded an out in the inning. Kent’s home run was his seventh of the season. Tappen had homered once in 98 previous at-bats, and Gelof’s round-tripper was his first of the year.
Not to be outdone by his younger brother, junior Zack Gelof launched a three-run shot in the top of the fifth that gave the Cavaliers a 9-0 lead.
Virginia still led 9-0 when Abbott (8-5) departed after working 6 1/3 innings and throwing 101 pitches. The Republican Grove, Virginia, native yielded five hits, one walk and struck out nine batters. Abbott has now worked 29 1/3 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run.
Highlighted by Zac Gelof’s two-run double, the Cavaliers tacked on their final five runs in the top of the ninth. Gelof finished 3-for-5 with five RBI.
Notre Dame prevented the shutout in the bottom of the ninth on pinch-hitter Danny Neri’s two-out RBI single.
Fla. St. holds off Miami
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – Florida State knew it was out of the running for the ACC Baseball Championship trophy before it took the field on Friday. But with rival Miami in the opposing dugout and an NCAA resume to pad, the Seminoles still had plenty of motivation.
FSU received a solid outing from ACC Pitcher of the Year Parker Messick before a rain delay halted play in the middle of the fifth inning, and reliever Jonah Scolaro stifled a Hurricane threat in the bottom of the ninth to secure a 6-3 victory before 3,655 at Truist Field,
FSU (30-22) will now await Monday’s NCAA Tournament selections. The Seminoles have made 57 previous NCAA trips and hold the nation’s longest active streak with 42 straight appearances. Miami (32-19) also has its sights on an NCAA bid, which would be the Hurricanes’ 47th all-time.
THURSDAY LATE GAME
N.C. State makes semis
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Reid Johnston outdueled Matt Gilbertson, striking out 10 in eight innings, and N.C. State advanced to the ACC Tournament semifinals with a 3-2 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday night.
Johnston (7-2) retired the last 13 batters he faced, and Evan Justice added a pair of strikeouts as he picked up his eighth save of the season.
J.T. Jarrett powered a three-run second inning for the third-seeded Wolfpack (29-15), driving in two with a triple and scoring on a wild pitch to make it 3-1.