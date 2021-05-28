Virginia still led 9-0 when Abbott (8-5) departed after working 6 1/3 innings and throwing 101 pitches. The Republican Grove, Virginia, native yielded five hits, one walk and struck out nine batters. Abbott has now worked 29 1/3 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run.

Highlighted by Zac Gelof’s two-run double, the Cavaliers tacked on their final five runs in the top of the ninth. Gelof finished 3-for-5 with five RBI.

Notre Dame prevented the shutout in the bottom of the ninth on pinch-hitter Danny Neri’s two-out RBI single.

Fla. St. holds off Miami

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – Florida State knew it was out of the running for the ACC Baseball Championship trophy before it took the field on Friday. But with rival Miami in the opposing dugout and an NCAA resume to pad, the Seminoles still had plenty of motivation.

FSU received a solid outing from ACC Pitcher of the Year Parker Messick before a rain delay halted play in the middle of the fifth inning, and reliever Jonah Scolaro stifled a Hurricane threat in the bottom of the ninth to secure a 6-3 victory before 3,655 at Truist Field,