CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Lawrence's 3 TDs lead No. 1 Clemson to 41-23 win vs Virginia

It was the 38th game with at least one touchdown for Etienne, matching the all-time mark shared by Florida's Tim Tebow and Louisiana Tech's Kenneth Dixon.

Etienne finished with 115 yards on the ground and five catches for 75 yards.

Lawrence extended his streak of pass attempts without an interception to 314, spanning his past nine games.

Virginia, which was nearly doubled up in total yards in the conference title game, hung tough throughout and forced Clemson's front-line starters to play deep into the final quarter for the first time this season.

The Cavaliers put up 417 yards, the most given up by Clemson in an ACC game the last two seasons, and outgained the Tigers on the ground, 147-137.

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for 270 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions.

The takeaway

Virginia: Cavaliers coach Bronco Mendenhall was anxious to see how much his team learned from its last loss to Clemson. While certainly not pleased with the end result, he had to take satisfaction with his team's effort in this one.