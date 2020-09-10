Braves set NL scoring mark with 20 runs vs. Marlins

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ATLANTA — Manager Brian Snitker was just hoping to shake up the Atlanta Braves' lineup following a shutout loss.

As it turned out, the new mix made National League history.

Adam Duvall drove in nine runs with three homers, including a grand slam, and the Braves obliterated their franchise scoring record and set the NL record in a 29-9 romp over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.

The Braves broke loose for 11 runs in the second and nearly matched the modern scoring mark since 1900, set by the Texas Rangers in a 30-3 rout of the Baltimore Orioles in 2007.

“Pretty amazing,” said Freddie Freeman, who drove in six runs with three hits, including a two-run homer. “Hard to put into words, really, when you look up and see 29 runs on the board.”

The Braves had 23 hits, including seven homers, to score the most runs in their history in Boston, Milwaukee and Atlanta. They topped the old record by six runs. Duvall's enormous night came exactly a week after he hit three home runs in a game at Boston.

“I’ve never seen an offense click like that, all together,” Freeman said.