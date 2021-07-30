Braves reload for run at NL East

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves' flurry of trade-deadline moves on Friday highlighted how fortunate they are to be in the NL East, where any team close to .500 is still relevant.

Though the Braves entered the day one game under .500, they were only four games behind the first-place New York Mets. Emboldened by the standings, general manager Alex Anthopoulos acquired outfielders Adam Duvall, Jorge Soler and Eddie Rosario and reliever Richard Rodriguez in an attempt to position Atlanta for a run at its fourth consecutive division title.

The moves were notable for a team that has not been above .500 all season.

"There's no doubt we've had our challenges," Anthopoulos said. "The one thing that's fortunate for us is we're playing in the NL East in 2021. We're all in it."

The Mets, second-place Phillies and Braves are still in the race. The Nationals and Marlins bowed out, moving veterans for prospects at the trade deadline.

"From our standpoint, when talent leaves the NL East, we're certainly pleased about that," Anthopoulos said.