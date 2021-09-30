Braves clinch NL East title with sweep of Phillies

The Braves endured plenty of obstacles on their way to another division title.

Star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was lost to a season-ending knee injury, while former ace Mike Soroka didn't make an expected comeback after tearing his Achilles tendon for the second time.

In addition, slugging outfielder Marcell Ozuna — the pot-stirring leader of the Braves' run to Game 7 of last year's NL Championship Series — was arrested after an altercation with his wife in late May and didn't return to the team.

General manger Alex Anthopoulos pulled off a flurry of moves at the trade deadline, assembling an entirely new outfield that included Soler and Adam Duvall.

The Braves got hot over the second half of the season to win one of the majors' weakest divisions. They gained sole possession of the NL East lead for the first time Aug. 15 while in the midst of a perfect 9-0 road trip and never relinquished the top spot.

Philadelphia made a late surge, getting within 1-1/2 games of the lead last weekend.

But Atlanta snuffed out the Phillies' hopes with a stifling run of starting pitching by Charlie Morton, Max Fried and Anderson. In the series, they combined to allow just 10 hits and three earned runs over 20 innings.