Braves boast deep bullpen

Martin went into the postseason not having given up a run in September. But it took him little time to realize his October appearance didn't feel right.

"I got out there and I felt something go," the right-hander said. "Fluke thing. I found out it was worse than I thought it was."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What Martin watched made him feel worse in the playoffs.

Luke Wilson, who replaced Martin, gave up a home run to the first batter he faced, Paul Goldschmidt.

Martin's absence continued to hurt Atlanta, which blew an eighth-inning lead in a 5-4 loss in Game 4.

"I feel I let people down and put people in tough situations," Martin said.

Many feel Smith will end up being the team's closer, others feel he'll fit in somewhere else in key situations. He said it doesn't matter to him.

"If the bullpen takes the mentality to close their inning, we'll be successful whether it's the seventh, eighth or ninth when we get our three outs," Smith said.

In Smith, Mark Melancon, Greene, Luke Jackson, Darren O'Day and A.J. Minter, the Braves have six guys with a combined 469 saves in their careers. Jackson had racked up 18 saves with the Braves before Melancon took over closing duties.