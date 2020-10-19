Baserunning gets Braves again, NLCS slips away in Game 7

Dansby Swanson broke for home on Nick Markakis' sharp grounder hit right at third baseman Justin Turner, who was playing well off the line. Turner threw to catcher Will Smith to trap Swanson in a rundown as Riley waited halfway between second and third.

Smith returned the ball to Turner, who dived to tag Swanson midway down the line. Turner quickly got up and threw the ball to shortstop Corey Seager, waiting at third to tag out Riley, who decided too late to try taking third.

Even worse, the bizarre 5-2-5-6 double play ended with Markakis still on first. Cristian Pache grounded out to end the inning.

"It was huge," Snitker said. "It's hard to score runs in the postseason. The infield's back so you see the ball up the middle. That's where normally we're a really good baserunning team. We just did the fundamental things wrong."

It was the second time a baserunning mistake with a lead cost Atlanta in the series.

The Braves were up 3-1 in the series and 2-0 in Game 5 when Marcell Ozuna left third base early on what was initially a sacrifice fly that gave Atlanta a three-run lead. The replay review caught the mistake, and the run came off the board in what ended up being a 7-3 loss.