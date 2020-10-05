ATLANTA BRAVES: Miami series to test bullpen

“We’ve got a hard-working bullpen,” Smith said. “We show up every day and we get our work done. We’re all on that first bus. We all know we want to throw that night. ... We take pride in being up every single day. We don’t like days off. We don’t like to be down.”

Five of the seven outs recorded by Smith in the wild-card series came on strikeouts. The left-hander who signed a $40 million, three-year contract with Atlanta in the offseason was shut down at the start of the delayed season following his positive test for the coronavirus.

After missing the summer camp before the shortened season, Smith was behind schedule when he joined the active roster. The two dominant appearances against the Reds, when he gave up no hits or walks, were the best sign that he has finally reached his top form.

“I felt toward the end of the season I was finally starting to click a little bit,' Smith said. ”The past two outings obviously I finally felt fully back and like myself. I don’t know if it was the situation that kind of kicked me in gear or what it was, but it was nice to be able to be out there now and get strike one and strike two and go from there."

Snitker said Smith “has been his best in the most stressful situations.”