ATLANTA BRAVES: d'Arnaud reunites with Fasano

"It's all about matchups," he said. "It can't be what one pitcher throws to one hitter. If a dude has a low swing plane, you want to throw it up in the zone so you have a higher advantage. High-ball hitter, you want command at the bottom of the zone and get a hard contact rate. And it's almost like east-west deal to change things, inside and high, outside and low."

D'Arnaud said it's been a great learning experience in the give-and-take with the pitchers. He said Tyler Flowers has been a huge help.

"What you want to do with pitchers is see how to use their strengths and how they make matchups work well for them," he said. "I ask a lot of questions and they're very open with the answers."

Well aware of the Atlanta humidity, d'Arnaud knows he'll need to hydrate well and get time off during the 162-game season. He marveled at the seven-year run Brian McCann had with the Braves from 2006-12 where he not only caught at least 121 games in each season but had at least 18 homers.

"My goal is to stay healthy and the numbers will take care of themselves," he said. "I can't get those numbers if I'm playing 20 games. I want to be the bet I can be and make the pitchers feel comfortable on the mound."

