Amid pandemic, baseball makes it to postseason

The Los Angeles Dodgers had the best record in baseball — no shock there. Trea Turner led the major leagues in hits, Jose Abreu topped the list in RBIs and Adalberto Mondesi had the most steals. Mike Trout was phenomenal, but his team didn't make the playoffs.

None of that would have seemed out of the ordinary in a 162-game campaign.

The postseason, now with 16 teams, could create its own wacky outcomes. The Milwaukee Brewers haven't spent a day above .500 this year, but they're now a well-timed hot streak from a pennant or even a World Series title. What happens over the next few weeks will go a long way toward determining how this season is remembered — and how fluky it ends up feeling.

For now, baseball can be relieved to have made it this far.

Phalling short

It was another disappointing season in Philadelphia. The Phillies lost seven of their final eight games and missed out on the postseason. In the NL, only Colorado had a worse ERA than Philadelphia's 5.14 mark.

Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola and Zach Eflin actually formed a solid trio of starters, but Philadelphia's relievers posted a major league-worst 7.06 ERA.

Trivia time