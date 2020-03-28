All quiet at Mirmow

History lives at 200 Whaley St. in Orangeburg.

Mirmow Field was built in 1948. The layout echoes the playing days back in the 1940s. Among the odd features that Mirmow offers are the flagpole and two light poles that can be found in the field of play. The flagpole stands tall by the center field wall while one light pole stands in front of the left field wall. .

Mirmow Field is enclosed by its own version of the "Green Monster." Although it's not as big, or maybe not as green, it's still dangerous. The green outfield wall surrounds the entire stadium, but it has its biggest impact in the outfield. Covered only by thin signs to display the names and contact information of local sponsors.

There was a time when regular crowds of more than 1,000 fans would attend Orangeburg's historic baseball park to catch a few innings of baseball with the boys of summer.

And while those boys still play, times have changed and those lofty figures have steadily dwindled away to much more modest numbers. Still, the story of Mirmow Field is one to be remembered, as are the performances of the stars that have left their mark on its storied diamond.

That story begins in the triumphant years immediately following World War II.