Bamberg prepares for World Series

The Bamberg O'Zone baseball team will travel to Anderson to represent South Carolina in the Division II World Series.

Bamberg went undefeated at the state tournament in Johnsonville and will open the World Series against Mississippi.

"We were able to hit the ball well (at the state tournament)," Bamberg head coach Bryan Ayer said. "This team has worked hard and are entering the tournament with a lot of confidence."

The is the second consecutive year Bamberg has advanced to the World Series. Ayer said eight of the team's current 11 players participated last year.

"(Last year) we finished third, so we want to be able bring back the championship this year," Ayer said.

Dixie Youth O'Zone consists of teams made up of 11 and 12-year-old players. Other teams at the tournament include Alabama, Georgia, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Tennessee and host Anderson.

"We're preparing as best we can (for the tournament)," Ayer said.

Bamberg will open the tournament Friday, July 29, at 7 p.m. It is a double-elimination tournament that will run through Wednesday Aug. 3.