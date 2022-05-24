Bamberg-Ehrhardt Lady Raiders open title series with win

After a rain-out Monday, Bamberg-Ehrhardt opened the Class A softball state championship series Tuesday with an 8-4 win over Lewisville.

The Lady Red Raiders would score three runs in the first inning to take control of Tuesday's game.

"I thought we hit the ball solid in the first inning," B-E head coach Robert Williams said. "We had plenty of good at bats, and when you can get an early lead it can take some of the pressure off."

Elaney Sanders had an RBI single that scored Amanda Ahlin and Maddie Hutto followed with a single that would score Mikayla Hallman.

The Lady Raiders had a chance to break it open in the second inning when they loaded the bases with nobody out. Lewisville's defense came up with two force outs at the plate and a strikeout to keep B-E off the board.

Despite the win, Williams said he was a little aggravated at the opportunities the Lady Raiders had to add extra runs, and instead come away with almost nothing.

"We left a lot of runs out there tonight," Williams said. "Having the bases loaded three separate innings with less than two outs and only coming away with one run, that's something we can't do tomorrow."

B-E was able to add a run in third on Marin Moody's fielders choice that scored Wallis Rutland.

Lewisville would get its first runs in the fourth inning when Alyssa Rollings blasted a two-run home run that cut the Lady Raiders lead to 4-2.

Riley Johnson would settle down, and eventually strike out 10 batters in the win Tuesday. Johnson credited her teammates with giving her a lead, allowing her to focus on throwing strikes.

"It helps so much (pitching with a lead)," Johnson said. "It takes the weight off my shoulders and helps me focus. I just have to stay calm, consistent and in my groove."

B-E would add to its lead, scoring a run in the fourth inning, a run in the fifth inning and two runs in the sixth inning. Johnson, Ahlin, Hutto and Hallman each had RBIs.

"It feels good to win (this first game)," Hallman said. "We've been working hard for this, it's what we work for everyday in practice. We've talked about this, and it's the number one goal when you step on the field the first day of the season."

Trailing 8-2 in the seventh, Rollings lofted another two-run home run to make the final score 8-4.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt can clinch its first Class A softball state championship with a win Wednesday at Lewisville. The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

"I told our team, we're going to treat tomorrow like a normal game," Williams said. "We'll have the same routine, go play and hopefully come out with a win."

