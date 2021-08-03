 Skip to main content
Bamberg DYB knocked from tournament
Bamberg's Dixie Youth All-Star team was knocked out of the Division II Majors World Series Tuesday after a 6-0 loss to host Mississippi.

The team, representing South Carolina, fell behind 4-0 after one inning, and could not complete the comeback, ending Bamberg's run at a DYB championship.

Bamberg wins title, earns berth in Dixie Youth World Series

Bamberg opened the tournament Friday with a 5-3 victory over Texas, followed by a 10-4 victory over Alabama and an 11-3 win over Virginia over the weekend.

A 5-4 loss to North Carolina Monday, forced Bamberg into the must-win game against Mississippi Tuesday evening.

Bamberg advanced to the World Series after defeating St. George in the Division II Majors state tournament.

