B-E athletics recognized for achievement

Bamberg-Ehrhardt finished second behind Southside Christian in the 2021-22 Carlisle Cup standings released earlier this week.

The Carlisle Cup, formally known as the Athletic Director’s Cup, is presented each year by the SC Athletic Administrators Association. It is named for John Carlisle, former Eastside head football coach who the SCAAA Board named Executive Director Emeritus in July 2016.

Schools are ranked using a points system with a state championship being worth 100 points. You get 80 points for runner-up, 60 points for third place all the way down to 10 points for a 32nd-place finish.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt finished with 470 points. Southside Christian finished first in Class A with 950 points.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt closed the High School League season with its first-ever softball championship. The Red Raiders also earned Lower State championships in football and volleyball.

“Our coaches work really hard to make sure our kids are successful,” Bamberg-Ehrhardt Athletic Director Robert Williams said. “The student-athletes also do a great job of performing on the field.”

Williams led the football team to the state championship game against Southside Christian and also coached the Lady Red Raiders to the softball state title over Lewisville. Earlier this year, Williams was recognized as the Class A Athletic Director of the Year.

Williams also credited the administration including principals, the school board, the superintendent and the Bamberg-Ehrhardt community.

“It just makes everything easier when you have the support of that group,” Williams said.

Calhoun County also made the Top 10 in Class A after winning the state basketball championship and turning in a runner-up finish in boys track and field. The Saints finished with 280 points, just ahead of Carvers Bay.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson finished 29th overall in Class 3A. The Bruins were led by a runner-up finish in boys basketball.

In Class 2A, Woodland was the top team in the T&D Region finishing 14th overall. Lake Marion, who finished fifth in Class 2A last year, fell to No. 39.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0