Wallace makes history: Jordan driver is first Black to lead Daytona lap

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Jordan and Wallace never met until this week. Jordan hit town in the days before the race and played some golf — naturally — and had a made-for-TV team meeting with Wallace and Hamlin.

"I feel like he's going to learn how to win. He's got the talent," Jordan told Fox Sports. "We would not have invested in him and picked him if he didn't have the talent to win. By the end of the year, I think he's going to have an opportunity and probably will win at least a couple of races. If it's more, I'd be elated."

Wallace was winless in his first 112 career Cup starts, all driving the No. 43 for Richard Petty Motorsports. Wallace is the only Black full-time driver at NASCAR's top level and raised his profile last summer when he successfully called for the series to ban the display of Confederate flags at racetracks. His activism caught the attention of corporate America, which raised enough funding through five companies to sponsor the entire Cup season.

The 27-year-old Wallace flashed speed in the No. 23 Toyota — yes, Jordan's old Bulls number — at Speedweeks and topped the only practice session this week. He qualified sixth before he fell to the back of the pack because of issues that emerged out of pit stop practice.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0