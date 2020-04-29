N.C. governor OKs NASCAR race at Charlotte

NASCAR completed four of its 36 races before the season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. The sanctioning body has vowed to run all 36 Cup Series races, although the schedule will change dramatically and some tracks likely will be dropped this season if their state does not permit a sporting event.

NASCAR has yet to publicly release its safety plans but is expected to limit team rosters, have one-day events, and scrap qualifying and practice at many places. A proposal to eliminate pit stops to reduce the number of team employees at the track has stalled.

South Carolina has said it will host a “spring” NASCAR race, while Florida and Texas have said NASCAR is welcome to compete without spectators. NASCAR for now is trying to schedule events only at tracks within driving distance to the Charlotte region so teams can get to a track, compete and return home in one day without needing air travel or hotel accommodations.

Darlington is owned by NASCAR, while Speedway Motorsports owns the Charlotte track. Because tracks will now likely host more events than originally scheduled, track operators will likely relinquish events at other venues to make the 36 races fit.