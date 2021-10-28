Larson out front as face of Hendrick charitable initiatives

"It was always a great partnership because of the size of the food donations we received, but certainly when the pandemic hit, it was so great when the Hendrick group reached out and said 'What do you need?'" said Jenna Temple, manager of corporate partnerships at the Raleigh food bank.

"We were honest — we needed funds. That was something that was so vital to us, but we didn't know what that was going to look like when companies traditionally do food drives and then transition to a cash donation. It's always a surprise to see the money come in and you wonder 'Are people getting fatigued? Are they over the pandemic? So to see $80,000 today makes a huge impact on what we're doing."

The hand-delivery by NASCAR's hottest driver was just a bonus.

Rick Hendrick offered Larson his second chance once NASCAR lifted Larson's suspension, and Larson joined Hendrick Motorsports unsponsored. But as his on-track performance exploded, so did outside interest in aligning with Larson.

Ultimately, Hendrick Automotive found that its online traffic at HendrickCars.com skyrocketed whenever Larson raced in its paint scheme, so that arm of the company has used its marketing budget to pick up the full sponsorship package on NASCAR's hottest driver.