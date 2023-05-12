FLORENCE – Richard Childress Racing suits Kyle Busch just fine, especially after wins at Fontana and Talladega.

After a lengthy tenure at Joe Gibbs Racing that included 56 Cup race wins and two points championships, Busch found himself looking for another team.

“For me, if I had my choice, I probably would have never left Joe Gibbs Racing. Eventually, it was (sponsor) M&M’s choice. Then, it was eventually Joe’s choice. I had a great run there for 15 years with two championships and I contended for six or seven other championships,” Busch said. “With the Next Gen car, with everybody getting the same parts and pieces, it’s all about how you do it, how you assemble the ‘Lego kit.’ I feel like the guys have been able to do that well; they’ve been able to make real fast cars, and I hope they continue to do that.”

With the success Busch has had so far with RCR, he’s happy to keep his eyes looking ahead on that proverbial road.

“Certainly, it’s nice to go somewhere where you’re wanted and the guys all rally behind you and know you’re still good,” said Busch, who along with older brother/2004 Cup champ Kurt Busch, is part of NASCAR’S 75 greatest drivers. “They believe we can go out and win and do the right things. I feel bad there’s just silly circumstances taking me out of some of these races. We sped at Dover on pit road and tried to get our track position back with a strategy call that put us a lap down, and we never got it back.

“And at Kansas, we had a bad pit stop and got backed up in traffic, but we rallied back into the top five,” he added. “A couple of cautions happened and that changed the complexity of the race and we got stranded behind some guys with older tires in front of us and we got caught up in a wreck. Crazy things that only seem to happen to me keep happening.”

Busch is now preparing for Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, where he won the 2008 Cook Out Southern 500 just eight days after turning 23 (still the youngest to have ever won that race).

“I won there the first year it was on the re-pave,” Busch said. “It was fresh asphalt. Ever since then, it has just deteriorated, and it has now got that old Darlington feel back to where you’re sliding around all the time and never feeling comfortable. You’ve got to figure out how to be comfortable/uncomfortable, if that makes any sense.”

When one adds to it that the track’s best racing groove is high up against the wall, “comfortable/uncomfortable” makes plenty of sense.

Busch has already qualified for the playoffs, and he would certainly like to become a Cup points champion for the third time (he previously won it in 2015 and ’19).

“If that happened, I’m gonna be laughing all the way to the bank,” Busch said. ”It’s going to be amazing because I know how hard this team works and how much effort we put into it. To score some more wins and contend for the championship and win the championship is what we strive for.

“I feel if we make it to the ‘Championship Four,’ that’s a championship season,” he added. “There’s nothing like hoisting the trophy at the end of the season.”

Busch’s son, Brexton, has dreams of following in his father’s footsteps. Busch said Brexton will race Saturday at Florence Motor Speedway for the first time in the Bandolero class. Busch said he himself did not race at Florence while coming up through the ranks but thinks he raced at Dillon Motor Speedway.

“We’re heading over there for Brexton to get his first chance to get some laps around Florence, so we’re looking forward to that,” Busch said. “He really likes it and is passionate about it – I wonder where he gets THAT from? But I’ve told him he’ll lose more than he’ll win. He’s just got to focus on enjoying the whole aspect of being a driver.”