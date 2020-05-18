Distance cheering will have to do for now

Finally, in a rather anti-climatic finish, Kevin Harvick took the checkered flag with no one else in sight for the 50th Cup victory of his career.

"Great job! Great car!" Harvick screamed to his scaled-back crew over the radio. "Thank you guys. Awesome job! Awesome! Awesome! Awesome!"

Harvick celebrated with a customary spin of his tires at the start-finish line, smoking up the track before he climbed out out his No. 4 car.

It was a routine he'd done many times before.

Until Harvick realized it wasn't routine at all.

"I just want to thank everybody from NASCAR and all the teams for letting us do what we do," Harvick told Smith. "I didn't think it was gonna be that much different. Then we won the race and it's dead silent out there. We miss the fans."

This was a day when everyone should call themselves a stock car fan, even those who aren't least bit interested in a bunch of noisy cars going round and round an egg-shaped oval for 400 miles.

These guys who like to go fast are setting the pace for everyone else in the U.S. to get back in the game.