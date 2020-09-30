Darlington getting second race in 2021

COLUMBIA — Darlington Raceway will get a second NASCAR race next season for the first time in 17 years.
The track will have a race on Mother’s Day, May 9, joining Darlington’s traditional Southern 500 race on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 5.
NASCAR board Vice Chairwoman Lesa Kennedy announced Darlington’s second race on Wednesday flanked by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp at the Governor’s Mansion in Columbia.
The second Darlington race is just one change to the 2021 schedule announced Wednesday. The lineup includes six road courses, the first dirt race for the Cup Series since 1970 and new stops in Nashville, Tennessee and Austin, Texas.
Dropped from the lineup were Kentucky Speedway and Chicagoland Speedway, two “cookie-cutter” intermediate tracks that were part of a staid schedule that lacked variation or originality. Michigan International Speedway, Dover International Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway each lost one of two Cup Series points races.
Atlanta Motor Speedway also added a second race.
Indianapolis Motor Speedway will move the Cup Series cars to its road course after 27 years of racing on the big oval. The revamped “Brickyard Weekend” also will feature a new IndyCar Series race, making it a doubleheader for the second year in a row.
Indinapolis joins Road America in rural Wisconsin and the Circuit of the Americas in Austin as new road course events on a schedule that already included Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, Watkins Glen (N.Y.) and the Charlotte Roval. NASCAR for decades ran at just two road courses eac season and will now have six to satisfy fans who have begged for more diversity on the schedule.
Bristol will also experiment with a dirt race by filling the 0.533-mile bullring with dirt for the first race of its kind since Richard Petty won at the half-mile State Fairgrounds Speedway in Raleigh on Sept. 30, 1970.
The March 28 dirt race will replace Bristol's traditional spring race on the concrete as NASCAR chose the track over dozens of existing and proven dirt tracks across the country.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!