Darlington getting second race in 2021

COLUMBIA — Darlington Raceway will get a second NASCAR race next season for the first time in 17 years.

The track will have a race on Mother’s Day, May 9, joining Darlington’s traditional Southern 500 race on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 5.

NASCAR board Vice Chairwoman Lesa Kennedy announced Darlington’s second race on Wednesday flanked by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp at the Governor’s Mansion in Columbia.

The second Darlington race is just one change to the 2021 schedule announced Wednesday. The lineup includes six road courses, the first dirt race for the Cup Series since 1970 and new stops in Nashville, Tennessee and Austin, Texas.

Dropped from the lineup were Kentucky Speedway and Chicagoland Speedway, two “cookie-cutter” intermediate tracks that were part of a staid schedule that lacked variation or originality. Michigan International Speedway, Dover International Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway each lost one of two Cup Series points races.

Atlanta Motor Speedway also added a second race.