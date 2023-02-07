FLORENCE − Less than three months after racing in Florence Motor Speedway’s South Carolina 400, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. will race there again on Feb. 11 in its Eighth Annual IceBreaker.

“IceBreaker. Here we come!” Earnhardt tweeted.

Earnhardt, who won a 1996 Late Model Stock race at FMS, was the big-time draw for November’s South Carolina 400’s sellout. While racing the Cup Series at Darlington Raceway, just a short drive from FMS, Earnhardt recorded four top-five finishes. He was runner-up in the 2014 Southern 500 to Kevin Harvick, who also was at FMS that S.C. 400 night to watch his son, Keelan, race Legends.

“I love these worn-out race tracks,” Earnhardt told the Morning News after the South Carolina 400, in which he placed ninth. “If you want to find me, that’s where I’m going to be, driving a Late Model Stock car somewhere that’s going to grind the tires off the car.”

During the mid-1990s, Earnhardt raced at Florence on Fridays and the now-closed Myrtle Beach Speedway on Saturdays.

After the S.C. 400, Earnhardt shared his racing memories from FMS, where he recorded 14 second-place finishes in 16 starts.

“I remember wrecking off (Turn 2) one night, running second to Robert Powell (one of former long-time FMS owner Charlie Powell’s sons. Charlie Powell died in 2020),” Earnhardt said. “I ran second to Robert a lot in 1996; he won a lot of races in the Huddle House car. And we’d run second a lot. But one night, we won.”

Earnhardt also connected with past competitors after the S.C. 400.

“I took a photo on the front straightaway with some drivers I had raced against in the ’90s that I hadn’t seen in years,” he said. “I don’t remember much about (the FMS win), but tonight I did walk by the tech shed and remembered being thrown out for fuel one night. The top three got thrown out for fuel.

“We would run Elf fuel and stuff like that, nothing too crazy,” he added. “We didn’t have propylene oxide or anything crazy in our fuel. When they checked the sample, they did say, ‘This ain’t the pump gas we use here.’ So, the top three got thrown out that night.”

Earnhardt’s memories didn’t stop there.

“I remember spinning Gilbert King (of Chesterfield) out for the lead on (Turn 4) one night; I don’t remember when that was,” he said. “We were friends with Gilbert and his whole crew. My crew chief was on top of Gilbert’s truck that night. He thought they were going to throw him off after that.”

During Earnhardt’s Cup career, he won two Daytona 500s and 26 overall victories. He was also honored as the series’ most popular driver 15 times.