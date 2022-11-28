AP Top 25 Reality Check: Some poll voters forget

The college football season goes so fast.

Seems like it was just yesterday that Florida State won a wild game against LSU on the Sunday of Labor weekend. Who could forget it?

Well, 12 weeks later, it appears some AP Top 25 voters have.

The Associated Press college football poll presented by Regions Bank got a remake near the top thanks to four top-10 teams losing this past weekend, but there were some interesting results among teams that have played.

No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 TCU and No. 4 Southern California all moved up one spot behind top-ranked Georgia after Ohio State lost to the Wolverines.

The Buckeyes dropped from No. 2 to fifth.

LSU, Clemson and Oregon were the other top-10 teams to lose.

LSU (9-3) landed at No. 11, falling five spots. That was three places ahead of Florida State (9-3). The surging Seminoles closed the regular-season with five straight victories and LSU stumbled at the finish, losing Saturday night at Texas A&M.

To be fair, Florida State did lose to the toughest team (No. 10 Clemson) on its schedule and LSU beat No. 6 Alabama. And voters do respect the Tide.

Alabama (10-2) remained a spot ahead of a Tennessee team that it lost to in October. The Vols (10-2) have a couple of lopsided losses on their resume at this point, including to South Carolina.

Oregon (9-3) fell five spots to No. 15. One spot ahead of Oregon State (9-3), which roared back from 21 down to beat the Ducks on Saturday. So, that's weird.

Reality Check understands that not all head-to-head results need to be treated the same, but why not let the scoreboard make the call when it's close?

No. 1 Georgia (12-0)

Next: vs. No. 11 LSU at Atlanta in Southeastern Conference championship, Saturday.

Ranked: Perfect.

No. 2 Michigan (12-0)

Next: vs. Purdue at Indianapolis in Big Ten championship, Saturday.

Ranked: Just right.

No. 3 TCU (12-0)

Next: vs. No. 13 Kansas State at Arlington, Texas, in Big 12 championship, Saturday.

Ranked: Just right.

No. 4 USC (11-1)

Next: vs. No. 12 Utah at Las Vegas in Pac-12 championship, Friday.

Ranked: Just right.

No. 5 Ohio State (11-1)

Next: TBD.

Ranked: Just right.

No. 6 Alabama (10-2)

Next: TBD.

Ranked: Little high.

No. 7 Tennessee (10-2)

Next: TBD.

Ranked: Little low.

No. 8 Penn State (10-2)

Next: TBD.

Ranked: Looks good.

No. 9 Washington (10-2)

Next: TBD.

Ranked: Touch high.

No. 10 Clemson (10-2)

Next: vs. No. 24 North Carolina at Charlotte, N.C., in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship, Saturday.

Dabo Swinney has tried hard to deflect blame from QB DJ Uiagalelei for the offensive struggles. Two things can be true. Receivers have not provided good enough support. The quarterback has not passed well enough.

Ranked: About right.

No. 11 LSU (9-3)

Next: vs. No. 1 Georgia at Atlanta in SEC championship, Saturday.

Ranked: Too high.

No. 12 Utah (9-3)

Next: vs. No. 4 USC at Las Vegas in Pac-12 championship, Friday.

Ranked: Just right.

No. 13 Kansas State (9-3)

Next: vs. No. 3 TCU at Arlington, Texas, in Big 12 championship, Saturday.

Ranked: Too low.

No. 14 Florida State (9-3)

Next: TBD.

Ranked: Too low.

No. 15 Oregon (9-3)

Next: TBD.

Ranked: Too high.

No. 16 Oregon State (9-3)

Next: TBD.

Ranked: Too low.

No. 17 UCLA (9-3)

Next: TBD.

Ranked: Bit high.

No. 18 Tulane (10-2)

Next: vs. No. 22 in American Athletic Conference championship, Saturday.

Ranked: About right.

No. 19 Notre Dame (8-4)

Next: TBD.

Ranked: Just right.

No. 20 South Carolina (8-4)

Next: TBD.

QB Spencer Rattler threw half his touchdown passes (eight) and almost 30% of his season's total yards (798) in the last two games against Tennessee and Clemson.

Ranked: Just right.

No. 21 Texas (8-4)

Next: TBD.

Ranked: This is fine.

No. 22 UCF (9-3)

Next: at No. 18 Tulane in AAC championship, Saturday.

Ranked: Little high.

No. 23 UTSA (10-2)

Next: vs. North Texas in Conference USA championship, Friday.

Ranked: Meep, meep!

No. 24 North Carolina (9-3)

Next: vs. No. 10 Clemson at Charlotte, N.C., in ACC championship, Saturday.

Ranked: Too high.

No. 25 Mississippi State (8-4)

Next: TBD.

Ranked: Little low.