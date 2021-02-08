Analysis: Credit or blame Brady for all things Super Bowl

Credit Brady.

Brady was not the best quarterback in the NFL this season — except when he needed to be. He even threw three picks in the NFC title game at Lambeau Field.

At 43, his skills have diminished. No, not the way Peyton Manning's did at the end of his Hall of Fame career. Not even close to that. Still, this is not the vintage Brady who was so responsible for those nine Super Bowl trips and six victories in New England.

So blame Brady for getting old. Except, well, even at four decades and three years, he remains a dominating force simply because of his will to win and his ability to transmit that to everyone within his realm.

"The team had a lot of confidence," he noted.

Credit Brady.

"We came together at the right time," he said.

Credit Brady.

"I think we knew this was going to happen tonight, didn't we? We ended up playing our best game of the year," he said.

In doing so, particularly with a defense that bewildered Patrick Mahomes — only the likely successor to Brady at the top of the NFL quarterbacking summit — the Bucs smashed a whole lot of hopeful expectations nationwide.