ANALYSIS: Bucs laugh off fouls as Chiefs see red over yellow

With such a paucity of penalties, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were able to laugh of their infrequent infractions in Super Bowl 55, while the Kansas City Chiefs were seeing red over all the yellow flags thrown at them.

When Patrick Mahomes' fourth-down heave to Tyreek Hill Jr. fell incomplete with four minutes remaining in Tampa Bay's 31-9 shellacking of the Chiefs, Bucs rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. didn't hold back on his payback.

He stuck two fingers in the face of the speedster who had done the same thing to him two months ago.

Whistle.

Fifteen yards for taunting.

Winfield chortled.

"It was just something I had to do," Winfield pleaded. "When we played them earlier, Hill went off on us. He backflipped in front of my face and gave me the peace sign. So, it was only right that I gave the peace sign back to him at this moment. It felt amazing to be able to do that."

Just before that, a fan ran out onto the field and Kevin Harlan's hilarious radio call was a classic. Winfield said he appreciated the breather provided by the streaker who was finally corralled by security just shy of the end zone -- he actually got closer to the goal line than the Chiefs ever did.