Orangeburg Post 4 is looking to get back on track after being swept in a three-game series against Manning Santee last week.

“Frustrating is the only word I can use,” Post 4 head coach Dukes Isgett said Sunday. “We’re beating ourselves with poor approaches at the plate and errors in the field.”

Orangeburg managed just eight hits against Manning Santee pitching and was no-hit in the series finale Friday night. Post 4 is currently batting .121 as a team and has left 28 runners on base.

“We have to do better with two strikes,” Isgett said. “I believe in the fundamentals, which means putting the ball in play. We have to make adjustments.”

Along with poor hitting, Post 4 committed nine errors in its series against Manning Santee. Those nine errors accounted for 10 unearned runs. Orangeburg committed allowed four unearned runs in an extra-inning game they lost 7-4.

“We’re trying a lot of guys at a lot of positions,” Isgett said. “But we’re making errors that I was not expecting us to make. We do get some guys back this week that should help us get back on track.”

Jerry Sanders, Hoyt Bailey and Nathan Moody each missed the series against Manning Santee, but Isgett said he expects them back against non-league opponent North Charleston.

It hasn’t been all bad for Post 4 as Isgett said he’s been pleased with the pitching he saw during the first series of the season.

“(Forrest) Sutcliffe pitched a heck of a game (against Manning), and Anthony Mack threw a gem in the third game of the series,” Isgett said. “Guys like Eli Pantaleon and Tadd Jameson have done a good job along with Sanders.”

Against Manning Santee, Sutcliffe threw seven innings allowing three hits and three unearned runs. Post 4 would fall in extra innings 7-4. Mack pitched a complete game against Manning Santee allowing six hits and six runs, but only two were earned.

Post 4 will face North Charleston at Mirmow Field Wednesday at 7 p.m. in a non-league game. Isgett said his team had a bye week in the schedule, but he wanted the squad to face more competition before getting back into league play next week.

“We’re trying to figure some things out,” Isgett said. “Hopefully we can get some guys in the right places.”

Orangeburg returns to league play Tuesday, June 13, at home against Sumter. It will be the start of a three-game series that will continue Thursday in Sumter and conclude Friday at Mirmow Field in Orangeburg.