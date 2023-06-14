Orangeburg Post 4 lost the opener of its three-game league series 10-3 to Sumter Tuesday night at Mirmow Field in Orangeburg.

Post 4’s troubles at the plate continued as they managed just four hits against Sumter pitching. Orangeburg committed five errors leading to four unearned runs.

Sumter opened the scoring with two runs in the first inning. Orangeburg would cut the lead in half with a run in the bottom of the first.

Cameron King led Post 4 with two hits and two stolen bases. Nathan Moody added a hit and Charlie McCutchen had a hit and an RBI in the loss.

Trailing 10-1 in the seventh, Orangeburg would rally for two runs before Sumter recorded the final out.

Forrest Sutcliffe took the loss after throwing five innings. He allowed eight hits and seven runs (four earned) and struck out five batters. Robert Craig threw an inning allowing four hits and three runs (two earned) while Tadd Jameson closed the game with a scoreless seventh.

Sumter’s DuBose Rembert had five hits and two RBIs to lead Post 15. Hayden Lyons and William Reese each had two hits while Lyons added two RBIs.

Jackson Campbell earned the victory after throwing six innings. He allowed four hits and two runs while striking out four.

The three-game series heads to Riley Park in Sumter Thursday and will conclude Friday at Mirmow Field in Orangeburg. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.