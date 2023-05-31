Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Orangeburg Post 4 opened its 2023 season with a 7-0 loss at Manning-Santee Tuesday night.

Robert Craig had the only hit for Orangeburg.

JT Edwards took the loss after throwing three innings. He gave up five runs (three earned) on four hits and struck out three batters. T Riley threw four innings of relief giving up two runs on two hits.

Manning-Santee was led by Chapell Brogdon's two hits. Kaleb Lee added an RBI double.

Orangeburg will have its home opener Wednesday against Manning-Santee at Historic Mirmow Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.