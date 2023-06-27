Orangeburg Post 4 fell to 0-8 on the season after a 6-4 loss to Charleston Post 147 Tuesday at Mirmow Field in Orangeburg.

Post 4 led 4-0 after four innings, but Charleston was able to score five runs in the fifth to take control of the game. Post 147 added one run in the seventh to make the final score 6-4.

Orangeburg opened the scoring in the second with an RBI single from Jerry Sanders.

Anthony Mack provided a three-run home run in the fourth to extend Post 4's lead.

In the fifth, Finnegan Mclaughlin drove in two runs with an RBI triple that tied the game 4-4. He would score on a passed ball to give Charleston its first lead.

Hoyt Bailey got the start for Post 4 throwing four innings allowing four runs on seven hits. Robert Craig took the loss allowing two runs on four hits over the final three innings.

Orangeburg Post 4 opens a three-game series with St. George Tuesday at Dorchester Academy. Game two of the series is scheduled to be played Thursday in Orangeburg and conclude in Dorchester Friday night.