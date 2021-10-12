 Skip to main content
Altuve, Astros going back to ALCS after topping White Sox
Altuve, Astros going back to ALCS after topping White Sox

ALDS Astros White Sox Baseball

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman (2) and Jose Altuve (27) celebrate scoring on a Carlos Correa double against the Chicago White Sox in the third inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. 

 AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

CHICAGO — It was Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman once again.

Led by their October-tested stars, the Houston Astros are going back to the AL Championship Series for the fifth straight year.

Altuve hit a three-run homer, scored four times and stole a base, and Houston eliminated the Chicago White Sox with a 10-1 victory in Game 4 of their AL Division Series on Tuesday.

Correa and Bregman each hit a two-run double as the Astros bounced back from Sunday night's 12-6 loss with their usual relentless brand of baseball. Michael Brantley had three hits and two RBIs.

Next up for Altuve and company is Game 1 of the ALCS against former Astros bench coach Alex Cora and the Boston Red Sox on Friday in Houston. The Red Sox eliminated Tampa Bay with a 6-5 victory in Game 4 on Monday night.

It'll be Houston's second ALCS under 72-year-old manager Dusty Baker, whose club got the best of 77-year-old Chicago skipper Tony La Russa.

Gavin Sheets connected for Chicago, becoming the third rookie in franchise history to homer in a postseason game. But Carlos Rodón was knocked out in the third inning of his first start since Sept. 29, and the AL Central champions left eight runners on base.

