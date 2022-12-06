 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CLEMSON FOOTBALL

ALL-ACC: Shipley, 5 other Tigers earn ACC honors

Louisville Clemson Football

Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) hurdles over Louisville safety M.J. Griffin (26) on his way to a touchdown in the second half of the Nov. 12 game in Clemson.

 Jacob Kupferman, AP

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye is the unanimous choice as The Associated Press offensive player of the year in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Pittsburgh tackle Calijah Kancey was named the league's top defensive player.

Duke's Mike Elko, whose Blue Devils improved five games to 8-4 and earned a Military Bowl berth in his first season, is coach of the year in results released Tuesday following voting by 14 media members who cover the conference.

ACC champion Clemson had four first-team selections among six players overall. Tigers sophomore Will Shipley, who has rushed for 1,110 yards and 15 touchdowns this season, earned dual honors as first team running back and all-purpose player. Other first-team selections were: OT Jordan McFadden, DE  K.J. Henry and DT Tyler Davis. Clemson's kicker B.T. Potter and DE Myles Murphy were named to the Second-Team All-ACC.

Kancey repeated as a first-team selection after recording 14.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks this season. He led Pittsburgh's five-player contingent that included punishing rusher Israel Abanikanda, a unanimous first-team choice. The junior had a league-best 1,431 yards rushing with 20 TDs.

Maye, a redshirt freshman and the younger brother of former Tar Heels basketball star Luke Maye, passed for 4,115 yards and 35 TDs as UNC won the Coastal Division title. Tar Heels receiver Josh Downs (1,029 yards, 11 TDs) was also a unanimous first-team selection.

Florida State and North Carolina State, both bowl bound, also had six players chosen. Seminoles defensive end Jared Verse, who tied with Kancey in tackles for loss and sacks, was voted newcomer of the year after transferring from Albany.

The 2022 Associated Press All-Atlantic Coast Conference team, as selected by a panel of 14 sports writers who regularly cover the league. Players at all positions are listed alphabetically with name, school, height, weight, class and hometown; "u-" denotes unanimous selections:

