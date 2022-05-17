AJA clinches state title

The Andrew Jackson Academy baseball team clinched the SCISA Class A state championship with a 7-1 victory over Richard Winn Tuesday in Ehrhardt.

The Warriors, who battled through the loser's bracket to earn a spot in the state series, rallied to defeat the Eagles 6-3 Monday. AJA head coach Joe Holdren stressed to his team the importance of staying in control.

"We knew (Richard Winn) had not lost all year, and after we got up on them (Monday) night, I knew if we could just stay on them we were going to have a good chance," Holdren said. "We were able to get some runs early and take the gas out of them."

The Warriors opened the scoring in the bottom of the first when Landen Johnson singled home Bug Brunson. AJA would get three more in the second inning behind a Sam Felix single that drove in two runs.

Richard Winn would get one back in the top of the third, but Johnson led off the bottom half of the inning with a solo home run that sealed the deal.

"It means a lot to me," Johnson said of winning the state title. "I felt like we should have won it two years ago, but COVID hit and we didn't get the opportunity. People doubted us this year, nobody believed in us but our coaches and parents."

Johnson started the game on the mound for AJA and threw a complete game allowing just the one run.

"I knew (Landen) was going to be the hardest thrower they had seen this season," Holdren said. "The plan was to get him through five or six innings, and see where we were. Tonight was the best I've ever seen (Landen) throw. We wanted to attack the zone with every pitch and he executed the game plan to perfection. He kept them off balanced all night."

"I was nervous that first inning," Johnson said. "But, I settled down, started throwing strikes and let the defense work behind me. This is something special."

Holdren said this championship started when the Warriors were forced to make a run through the loser's bracket prior to the championship series. AJA had to beat Clarendon Hall twice in order to advance.

"Winning is contagious," Holdren said. "I'm going to remember these seniors who have fought for four and five years to win a state championship. At the beginning of the year I said we may not be the best team, but we're going to be the hardest working team."

Senior Jonathan Schaffer had a sacrifice fly that scored a run for the Warriors. He said he was proud of the team for never giving up.

"We had some rough spots during the season, lost some games we probably shouldn't have," Schaffer said. "But in the end, we played our best ball against Richard Winn, got the chance to end my career with a win and sent these seniors off as champions."

Andrew Jackson Academy finishes the season 20-6.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0