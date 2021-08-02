A'ja being A'ja: Reigning WNBA MVP leading U.S. into quarters

SAITAMA, Japan — A'ja Wilson insists she's just one of the newcomers on the U.S. women's national team, "one of the young guns" trying to soak up every bit of her first Olympics.

She is doing that, and much more.

The reigning WNBA MVP is making her presence felt at the Tokyo Games on a loaded U.S. roster. Wilson has led the Americans in scoring in each of their three games in pool play and is averaging a double-double as they head into the quarterfinals looking for their seventh straight gold medal.

Wilson credits her teammates with helping her be so comfortable.

"I'm just trying to be a good teammate and communicating with them on both sides of the basketball," Wilson said, "and just letting the game come to me."

The 6-foot-5 Wilson is averaging 20.3 points and 10 rebounds through three games and said this is probably the most she's ever rebounded in her career. That's the role she's being asked to fill in the Olympics, which is very different than what she does for the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA.

"I'm just having fun with it," Wilson said.