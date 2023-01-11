AJA BASKETBALL: Barnes looks to keep building program

EHRHARDT -- Andrew Jackson Academy opened region play Tuesday night with a 58-43 victory over defending SCISA 2A champion Cathedral Academy.

The Warriors are currently 15-2 on the season and are scoring nearly 77 points per game. Head coach Joshua Barnes said his team has played well so far this year.

"When we play well, we're a good team," Barnes said. "Our boys are just now learning to put forth some effort defensively, and that's encouraging. We held Cathedral to 43 points, I'm proud of that."

Barnes said his strategy this season is to not get too high or too low when it comes to wins and losses. He hopes to relay that attitude to his team as they continue through what he expects to be a very tough region schedule.

"It's a tough region," Barnes said. "Calhoun looks really good, St. John's looks really good, any of the teams in our region have the ability to win on any given night. As long as we're playing our best basketball going into the playoffs, then we're good."

Barnes said he's also praying for an injury-free season after losing his leading scorer last year. The Warriors struggled to a 10-14 record and 5-7 in region play.

"It only takes one injury to de-rail a season," Barnes said. "These schools are spread thin on the number of athletes that you can put on the court."

The Warriors have been led by Wade-Hampton transfer Brendon Brantley. The senior is currently averaging over 25 points per game and four rebounds.

"He's a scorer," Barnes said. "Earlier this season he was averaging nearly 30 points and shooting nearly 50-percent from behind the three-point line. Teams have scouted us, and he's had more attention on him."

Senior DL Johnson has been with Barnes since his ninth grade year. He is averaging a double-double this season with nearly 16 points and 12 rebounds per game.

Barnes calls senior Robert Clark a true point guard that go out and score 20 points or two points and still have an impact on the game.

"He's always going to have between six and 10 assists, and as a coach, there's nothing more you can ask from your point guard than that," Barnes said.

Clark is averaging 12 points per game and nearly six rebounds and nearly six assists per game.

Barnes also praised Carson Peeples who has started for him since his 10th grade year. As a senior Barnes says he brings energy every time he steps on the court, and constantly defends the opposing team's best player. He had four steals in Tuesday's win over Cathedral.

With past success, Barnes is looking continue to build the program. He said he currently has 42 boys that range from fourth-grade to eighth-grade learning the system. He also realized the extra time it takes to improve a program.

"We learned, in order to be successful basketball can't start right after football season," Barnes said. "You have to work with (the team) over the summer and that's what we've been trying to do. We want to do things with our players that give them an opportunity to be seen. Hopefully that motivates them and draws our home kids to do better, and have kids around the area want to play here."

Andrew Jackson Academy will travel to face St. John's Christian Friday in a region matchup before facing North at the MLK event held at Bethune-Bowman Saturday.