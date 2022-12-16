 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SPORTS ON TV

Friday, December 16

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at Georgetown

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Green Bay at Stanford

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Creighton at Marquette

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.

SECN — Murray St. at Kentucky

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11:30 a.m.

ESPN — The Hometown Lenders Bahamas Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB, Nassau, Bahamas

3 p.m.

ESPN — The Duluth Trading Cure Bowl: UTSA vs. Troy, Orlando, Fla.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA FCS Tournament: Incarnate Word at N. Dakota St., Semifinal

ESPNU — NCAA Division III Championship: Mount Union vs. North Central (Ill.), Annapolis, Md.

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Second Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Mont Choisy, Mauritius

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions: The PNC Championship, Pro-Am Tournament, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.

3 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Third Round, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Mont Choisy, Mauritius

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NLL: Panther City at Las Vegas

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State at Philadelphia

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at LA Lakers ---

