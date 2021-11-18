After lost season, Claflin hoops prepare for Homecoming

After nearly 18 months, Claflin opened its 2021-22 basketball season on the road with back-to-back losses to Clarion and Millersville University.

In Saturday's opener, the Panthers fell to Clarion University 77-72 in overtime. Claflin trailed by as many as 17 points in the first half, but a second-half rally allowed the Panthers to take an eight-point lead.

"The challenges of not playing in a year, and the jitters of getting back on the court caught up with us," Claflin head coach Dr. Ricky Jackson said. "We were not disciplined enough over the last two minutes to hold on for the win. We didn't get rebounds, or the do the little things it takes to win."

Connor Ferrell led Claflin with 21 points while Lawrence Lemon recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Jarmon Gerald had 14 points and Seye Madior finished with 12 points.

On Sunday, Claflin fell to host Millersville 81-59. Noah Jenkins led the Panthers with 20 points and six rebounds. Allen Hatchett was the only other Panther in double figures with 13 points.

"It's been tough to get back into a rhythm," Jenkins said. "We're trying to make sure we have that intensity in practice, being a leader it's my job to push these guys to get better."

Jenkins said he loved being back on the floor after having last season cancelled due to Covid precautions.

"There are things we need to work on within the team, but there were some things we did well including playing for each other," Jenkins said.

"(Against Millersville) we just didn't have the legs," Jackson said. "A lot of our older guys logged a lot of minutes (against Clarion). It's been a tough transition after not playing at all last season. Having to recruit over the internet, and the inability to bring kids to campus for workouts has been a challenge along with making sure the team stays Covid free."

The Panthers are currently down two players because of the vaccination mandate put in place by the athletic department and the university.

"We lost a cornerstone of this program who has been with us four years," Jackson said. He was in graduate school, but he has the choice to not take the vaccine. We also lost another key piece we were counting on this season, but you can't cry over spilled milk. Everyone else is going through the same thing. There is no mandate across the board so some schools allow one thing and others may not."

With such a young team, Jackson said there is a learning curve some of his players are having to go through during practice.

"You have to have a goal, and those come with expectations," Jackson said. "I expect for us to fight. We're going to win some games and lose some games, but I just need to see progress every game. I believe when the dust settles, you're going to see us standing there."

Jackson will get his next opportunity to see his Panthers in action Saturday when Claflin celebrates Homecoming against Voorhees College.

"It means a lot to come back this weekend," Jenkins said. "We want these young guys to be excited, but I'm sure there will be some nerves. I tell them it's still just basketball, we just have to stick to what we've been working on since August. Ultimately, we want to win and instill a 'dog mentality' in this group. My expecations are to win and give maximum effort every night."

The Claflin men's and women's teams will both celebrate Homecoming Saturday at Tullis Arena in the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Center. The Lady Panthers will play at 1:30 p.m. with the men's team to follow.

