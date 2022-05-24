 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ACC TOURNEY: Pitt uses 8-run inning to beat Georgia Tech

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ron Washington Jr. homered and drove in four runs, Jeffrey Wehler added three RBIs and No. 11 seed Pittsburgh used an eight-run sixth inning to rally past seventh-seeded Georgia Tech 12-6 in the opening game of the ACC Tournament. Pittsburgh faces No. 2 seed Louisville on Wednesday and Georgia Tech plays the Cardinals on Thursday. Washington and Bryce Hulett hit back-to-back homers to begin the sixth and Wehler added a two-run single to give Pitt an 8-6 lead. Winning pitcher Matt Gilbertson allowed four earned runs in five innings. Jonathan Bautista pitched four scoreless innings for his first career save.

