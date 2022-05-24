ACC TOURNEY: Pitt uses 8-run inning to beat Georgia Tech

Pitt uses 8-run inning to beat Georgia Tech

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ron Washington Jr. homered and drove in four runs, Jeffrey Wehler added three RBIs and No. 11 seed Pittsburgh used an eight-run sixth inning to rally past seventh-seeded Georgia Tech 12-6 in the opening game of the ACC Tournament. Pittsburgh faces No. 2 seed Louisville on Wednesday and Georgia Tech plays the Cardinals on Thursday. Winning pitcher Matt Gilbertson allowed four earned runs in five innings. Jonathan Bautista pitched four scoreless innings for his first career save.

Pitt uses 8-run inning to beat Georgia Tech

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ron Washington Jr. homered and drove in four runs, Jeffrey Wehler added three RBIs and No. 11 seed Pittsburgh used an eight-run sixth inning to rally past seventh-seeded Georgia Tech 12-6 in the opening game of the ACC Tournament. Pittsburgh faces No. 2 seed Louisville on Wednesday and Georgia Tech plays the Cardinals on Thursday. Washington and Bryce Hulett hit back-to-back homers to begin the sixth and Wehler added a two-run single to give Pitt an 8-6 lead. Winning pitcher Matt Gilbertson allowed four earned runs in five innings. Jonathan Bautista pitched four scoreless innings for his first career save.